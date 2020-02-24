Miley Cyrus To Headline Australian Bushfire Relief Charity Concert

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Miley Cyrus is headlining an Australian bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne in March.

US singer Miley Cyrus has announced she’s heading to Australia next month to headline a bushfire relief charity concert.

The 27-year-old will perform at the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief’ show in Melbourne on March 13, with special guests The Veronicas, Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine also on stage throughout the night.

“AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more!” Miley wrote on Twitter.

Proceeds from the concert will go to two Australian not-for-profit organisations working to restore wildlife and forests, and help rebuild communities affected by the blazing fires that began last September.

While the event is taking place alongside the Formula 1 ® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, it’s a separately ticketed show to the car racing event.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday February 25 at 2pm AEDT via the Ticketek website.

Miley, who has previously visited Australia many times with her former husband Liam Hemsworth, is one of many celebrities who have thrown their support behind fundraising efforts for the Australian bushfire crisis.

REUTERS/Loren Elliott A firefighter from a local brigade works to extinguish flames after a bushfire burnt through the area in Bredbo, New South Wales, Australia, February 2, 2020.

In January Ellen DeGeneres said she donated to three charities: NSW Rural Fire Service, the Red Cross and WIRES. She has also launched a GoFundMe page that aims to raise US$5 million for firefighting services and wildlife shelters.

Pink, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Minogue pledged $500k each while comedian Celeste Barber helped raise over $50 million through her viral Facebook fundraising effort.