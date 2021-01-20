Mike Pompeo Insists Multiculturalism Is 'Not Who America Is'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he tweeted that multiculturalism ― in a country that has long celebrated its immigrant heritage ― is “not who America is.”

Pompeo appeared to equate multiculturalism with censorship, “political correctness,” “woke-ism” and “all the -isms,” arguing that these ideas actually move America toward authoritarianism.

Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they're not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker. pic.twitter.com/Mu97xCgxfS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021

The former congressman ― who warned that Donald Trump would be “an authoritarian president” back in 2016, prior to becoming a Trump loyalist himself ― was hit with a backlash from other Twitter users. Several pointed to Pompeo’s Italian heritage, arguing that American multiculturalism was precisely what had allowed him to rise to his high position.

Multiculturalism is not an “ism” like racism. It’s who we are. E Pluribus Unum (“out of many, one”) appears on the Great Seal of the United States. Glad he’ll be gone tomorrow. https://t.co/nIVE7l968d — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 19, 2021

This country was built on multiculturalism. That’s why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don’t, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you’re a demagogue. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 19, 2021

But Secretaty Pompeo in 2021:“multiculturalism....not who America is.”

H/T @EenaRuffini https://t.co/k6UnOz4j90 — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) January 19, 2021

Multiculturalism is my immigrant parents from Hong Kong being invited early on to a Mexican immigrant neighbor's BBQ so they got hooked to tacos and the music of Trío Los Panchos. Just one of the many wondrous things about America. This comment from Secretary Pompeo is trash. https://t.co/4D1gWykxpm — Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) January 19, 2021

When you think about it, you quickly realize that the people complaining about "cancel culture" or "wokeness" are almost always (1) not actually cancelled (2) obsessively trying to cancel entire groups of people with hate and/or with government spending and/or regulations. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 19, 2021

America is woke and your kind are being swept out of power. You are the enemy, and your brand of white nationalism, misogyny and fake Christianity has made us weaker. We start rebuilding in 25 hours. You lost. You’re a loser. You’re weak, immoral, impotent and a traitor. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 19, 2021

You went full fascism. Never go full fascism pic.twitter.com/KQurTpg2zU — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 19, 2021

Mike Pompeo will no longer be Secretary of State tomorrow. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2021

Pompeo’s new post was part of a display of Twitter braggadocio that the outgoing secretary of state has embarked upon since the beginning of this year. In other tweets, he has used a false definition of the word “swagger” (“to represent America with pride, humility and professionalism”) to pat himself on the back and suggested that Trump should win a Nobel Prize for his Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Despite these boasts, Pompeo was forced to cancel a Europe trip last week after European Union officials declined to meet with him following the deadly US Capitol riot.

Pompeo’s rhetorical campaign has caused some to speculate that he may be prepping for a 2024 presidential bid himself. The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Pompeo was “well positioned for domestic political pursuits” next, citing supporters close to the secretary of state.