Mike Pence Enters Self-Isolation After Exposure To Coronavirus

The US vice president is self-isolating after his spokesperson, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19.

US Vice President Mike Pence is entering self-quarantine after being exposed to a staffer with the coronavirus, according to a Bloomberg News reporter.

On Friday, spokesperson Katie Miller, whose husband, Stephen Miller, also works in the White House, confirmed she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. The previous day, the White House confirmed a valet frequently in close contact with President Donald Trump tested positive, as well.

A source told Bloomberg that the vice president has been tested for the disease as recently as today.

Pence will join a number of other Trump administration officials who have entered self-isolation after being exposed to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Anthony Fauci, the administration’s top infectious disease expert and a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said he would enter “modified quarantine” after coming in contact with a staffer who had COVID-19. The directors of both the Food and Administration and the Centers for Disease Control also announced they would begin two-week quarantines on Saturday after being exposed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

