US Vice President Mike Pence tried to update President Donald Trump’s longtime campaign slogan.

It didn’t go well.

Trump and Pence were elected in 2016 with “Make America Great Again” as their slogan. This year, Trump has wavered between using the same slogan – despite the implication he failed to make America great during his first term ― or changing it to “Keep America Great.”

But on Monday, Pence tried a different take.

“We’re gonna make America great again, again,” he declared at the Republican National Convention.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the slogan is also a confession ― one that means Trump and Pence allowed America to become not-great under their watch:

"Make America Great Again, Again" -- the 2020 GOP platform is basically that Trump deserves a mulligan pic.twitter.com/tNAXx0rEJr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

WAIT..WHAT???? "We're Going To Make America Great Again...Again"??? Ok. They really are kidding right?😂😂😂😂😂😂they finally made me laugh!!!! Omg. — RebBrooks (@RebBrooks1) August 24, 2020

If you have to say, “Make America great again . . . again,” you have failed. https://t.co/Rnvkf4eDsc — DAVID-19 🦠 (@DavidJPeterson) August 24, 2020

“Make America great again... again...” - mike pence.

Actual quote 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lauren Jenkins (@Lauren_Jenkins) August 24, 2020

"Make America great again... again" because it clearly didn't work the first time? Not a very strong endorsement. — Jamie. Verily! (@jamiefrevele) August 24, 2020

Pence just capped off his surprise speech at the RNC by pledging to “make America great again, again,” which sounds like an acknowledgement that the first term didn’t go so well. — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) August 24, 2020