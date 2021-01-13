Mike Pence Says He Will Not Invoke 25th Amendment Against Trump

Vice President Mike Pence informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” he said in a letter to the Democrat.

Pence’s announcement comes as House Democrats prepared to vote on a resolution asking the vice president to invoke the amendment, which allows for a process to remove a president unfit to hold office. Invoking the 25th requires the vice president and either a majority of the president’s Cabinet or a review body appointed by Congress to agree to it.

In his letter to Pelosi, Pence preached that this is a time “to come together” and “to heal,” not “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration being just days away, Democrats and some Republicans have pushed for Trump’s removal from office because of the violent riot he incited at the US Capitol last week.

Trump supporters, fuelled by the president’s baseless claims that the election was rigged and stolen from him, forced lawmakers, staff and reporters into hiding for hours as the rioters tore through the chambers of Congress with firearms and other weapons.