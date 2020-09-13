Melania Trump’s Tweet About The Truth Is Too Much For People On Twitter

Melania Trump tweeted about “the truth” on Thursday and it was too ironic for many people to handle.

“The truth will prevail!” the first lady wrote in solidarity with a post from her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham accusing someone of “spreading falsehoods in exchange for a few dollars & some TV time.”

The truth will prevail! https://t.co/kZeQAkpnC8 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2020

It’s unclear exactly who Grisham was referring to with her tweet. Social media users suggested it was about the journalist Bob Woodward or the first lady’s former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who have both released books containing damning allegations about the Trump White House.

Critics of the first lady’s tweet recalled her past support of her husband’s racist “birther” conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama and the thousands of lies that President Donald Trump has told since taking office:

You don't know what truth is. — Joe Banks (@Sea_Hyker) September 11, 2020

A Trump wouldn’t know a truth if it slapped them across the face! — Erin (@ErinRF) September 11, 2020

It will, indeed. And that will end the reign of the wannabe king.



Your husband lies constantly about literally everything.



These words make you look like a fool.



Or just another liar. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 11, 2020

We don’t believe any Queen Birther has to say. Liar — carol (@carolshappylife) September 11, 2020

Truth: President Coronavirus @realDonaldTrump downplays safety guidelines & holds rallies, promoting virus spread. @POTUS therefore has contributed directly to a death toll of more than 191,000 Americans. Voters see #TrumpkillsAmericans. #BeBest https://t.co/7Csmu1Qww9 — Lorena Blas - Register to Vote & Then Vote (@byLorenaBlas) September 11, 2020

It sure will and the truth is not on the Trumps side. — Rita Lopes (@RitaLop1963) September 11, 2020

TRUTH?? HUH!

YOU ARE ALL LIARS! https://t.co/pUx88Q9Vy5 — Denise L. Perrault (@perrault777) September 11, 2020

We die, and you don't care. We get it already. — Elisa (@ginkowest) September 11, 2020

Really you would not know or tell the truth if it were in front of you. pic.twitter.com/jdv8GAcL42 — Pat Lynn (@BjrjmkeT) September 11, 2020

Damn straight the truth will prevail! Pack your bags, Melania. And don't let the door hit you on the way out. — Lisa (@Winterhascome66) September 11, 2020

Did you have your fingers crossed when you typed that? https://t.co/ZZ5MIedBNd — Scribulatora (@Scribulatora) September 11, 2020