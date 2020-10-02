Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

As her husband’s administration was separating migrant families at the US-Mexico border in the summer of 2018, first lady Melania Trump dismissed the gravity of the situation, telling a friend: “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”

CNN aired her comments ― reportedly made to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and aide to the first lady in July 2018 ― on Thursday.

Also: “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” — Melania Trump in July 2018, when her husband’s administration was separating migrant families at the border. https://t.co/eIRkxTaim4 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 2, 2020

In a series of these audio recordings obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Melania Trump is heard telling Winston Wolkoff about her husband’s family separation policy.

Though she admits that it’s “sad” that children are separated from their families, she says the kids are “nicely” taken care of and provided with some comforts, like beds and cabinets for their belongings.

“They didn’t have that in their own countries,” she tells Winston Wolkoff of the amenities provided to the kids.

“Yeah, they’re not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something,” she adds.

Migrant children have described being held in cages at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities. Photos captured at these detention centers show children sleeping on thin mattresses on the floor with nothing but foil blankets to protect them.

In the recordings, Melania Trump is also heard railing against her critics who challenged her on this immigration policy.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she tells Winston Wolkoff.

“I’m working my ass off [doing] Christmas stuff,” she continues, referring to her responsibilities as first lady to prepare the White House for the holiday season. “Who gives fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? ... OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning ... and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”

"The jacket was... a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border."



Melania Trump's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket. pic.twitter.com/sCJAAAcvBf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

Winston Wolkoff was also asked by host Anderson Cooper about the infamous jacket the first lady wore in June 2018 while boarding a plane to visit migrant children at the southern border.