The author said the jacket ― which had the phrase “I really don’t care. Do U?” written on the back ― had been a “publicity stunt” to “garner the attention of the press.”

In one of the recordings, Winston Wolkoff is heard asking the first lady why she chose to wear the jacket on that occasion.

“I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure ... and they deserve it,” she replies.

A White House spokesperson insisted at the time that “there was no hidden message” to Trump’s fashion choice.

“I’d hope you guys would want to cover her visit with children today. It’s a jacket. ... After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” said then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

In a statement to CNN this week, Grisham, who now serves as the first lady’s chief of staff, lambasted Winston Wolkoff for releasing the recordings.

“Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect ― as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism,” Grisham said.