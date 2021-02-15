Melania Trump Doesn't Mention Donald Trump In Happy Valentine's Day Posts

Melania Trump shared two Valentine’s Day wishes over the weekend ― but neither mentioned her husband, former President Donald Trump .

The former first lady used both Twitter posts to highlight past visits with children in the hospital and elsewhere.

“Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay,” she tweeted Sunday. “It was wonderful to meet all of the incredible children from all around the world. Wishing everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend!” she added in another.

On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years. Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/rWl86el7bh — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 14, 2021

It was wonderful to meet all of the incredible children from all around the world. Wishing everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend! https://t.co/RZ6jUvtP8Q — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 13, 2021

Of course the twice-impeached Trump has been banned from Twitter for inciting violence and couldn’t tweet any kind of Valentine’s Day sentiment.

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden shopped for macarons for President Joe Biden for the lovers’ holiday, and the commander-in-chief became the romancer in chief in a mushy tweet to his wife.

The Trumps had their awkward couple moments while they occupied the White House ― especially on the hand-holding front.

And Melania Trump’s failure to mention her husband’s name on Valentine’s Day gladdened the hearts of some Twitter users, who instead of sending candy and flowers delivered a box of snark.

Melania Trump posts Valentine’s Day message, but makes no mention of her husband. Probably because she despises him as much as you do. pic.twitter.com/bikVJAoDEg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 15, 2021

No Valentine's Day tribute to your darling husband? 🤣 — Thabo Ntsako Baloyi (@Thabo_Baloyi_) February 14, 2021

she didn't even mention her own husband in a Valentine's Day tweet, "@RobClark6178726239231234124141" pic.twitter.com/iPysQdZ0ci — sweetleaf says: abolish the Electoral College (@greatsweetleaf) February 14, 2021

you might as well wish Hank Siemers a happy Valentine's Day at this point.



no mention of your husband, as usual...



but I understand, he can't tweet anything to you....



because he got kicked off twitter for inciting violence.https://t.co/FVA7FqnBYN — sweetleaf says: abolish the Electoral College (@greatsweetleaf) February 14, 2021

@MELANIATRUMP - I’m sure your husband really went all in on a Valentine’s Day gift for you... pic.twitter.com/VuhWp8bodt — Love Maga Tears 👉🏽😢 (@unclezicka71) February 14, 2021

Melania Trump tweeted out a bunch of photos of herself without Donald Trump on Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/Q42gN7ME4o — Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) February 15, 2021

No love in that relationship, always been obvious



Melania Trump posts Valentine's Day message with no mention of Donald https://t.co/DCuHLdOY07 via @MailOnline — Elizabeth Brasile (@TWEETnElvis) February 15, 2021

Wow!! Melania Trump posts Valentine's Day message with no mention of Donald. Let's see, how much longer is this marriage going to work? #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/iHEAph54Xq via @MailOnline — Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) February 14, 2021