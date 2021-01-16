Melania Trump Releases Video About Her Legacy — And Twitter Users Pounce

Melania Trump attempted to celebrate the legacy of her “Be Best” campaign on Friday only to have snarky Twitter users ruin everything with those pesky facts.

The first lady posted a video on Twitter in which she implored Americans “to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives.”

“It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best,” she wrote, adding that “it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

However, the lasting legacy of Be Best will be much different than what the first lady intended.

The campaign started in May 2018 as a way to tackle cyberbullying even though Melania’s husband, President Donald Trump, is notorious for doing just that.

Many Twitter users roasted the first lady’s hypocrisy regarding the campaign and her bully of a husband.

What legacy? Your husband demonstrated to children all over America that bullying wasn't just okay, it was something the President of the United States does. He modeled childish temper tantrums and insults for four years. That's your legacy, lady. https://t.co/d0wNRT5hRv — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 15, 2021

Melania Trump is married to one of the nastiest bullies on the planet and was an active participant in the incredibly racist birther movement against Obama. #BeBest was nothing more than a smokescreen. Be better, Melania. Be much better. https://t.co/8DVyS5MSWA — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 15, 2021

I think we saw "the legacy of #BeBest" at the Capitol building last week, anyway, byeeeeee https://t.co/GcsEjj8tiy — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) January 15, 2021

You have been complicit in everything your traitorous husband has done. You have no legacy except being criminal along with your husband. What did you care about the most? Not being on Vogue? https://t.co/dvxAn4jElM — Caroline Leavitt (@Leavittnovelist) January 15, 2021

The legacy of #BeBest is a record number of School Shootings during the Trump** tenure. https://t.co/tlthSZunMH — Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 15, 2021

I think it would probably #BeBest if Melania accepted the fact that her legacy will be not caring about kids in cages, Christmas or sexual assault claims against her bully of a husband. Oh, and treason. How’s that insurrection going, Mel? https://t.co/yxnovOdn3e — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) January 15, 2021

But while Melania Trump’s tweet caused the hashtag #bebest to trend, one Twitter user had a more appropriate hashtag.