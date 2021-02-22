The fact that Fauci can’t tell her that if she gets the vaccine she’ll be able to have dinner with her family is ”terribly inconsistent messaging,” McCain said.

McCain then did the COVID-19 equivalent of “Do you know who I am?” and lamented her celebrity status isn’t helping her get the shot.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” she said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

Although McCain admitted that former president Donald Trump was responsible for many of the problems associated with the vaccine rollout, she said she’s “over Dr. Fauci.”

McCain also noted that Israel has vaccinated more than half its population and baselessly suggested that Fauci’s lack of understanding of science is impeding efforts to get Americans vaccinated.

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully,” she said.

You can see part of McCain’s lament below.