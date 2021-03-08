Meghan Markle Says She Contemplated Suicide: 'I Just Didn't Want To Be Alive Anymore'

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in an interview on Sunday night that she contemplated suicide during her time as a working royal.

“I just didn’t see a solution,” Meghan said in heartbreaking admission.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it,” the duchess added. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

CBS

“It takes so much courage to admit you need help,” she said, “to admit that you need help, to admit how dark of a place you’re in.”

Meghan said that she went to Human Resources but was told “There is nothing we can do to help you, because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and wasn’t allowed to seek help “because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

“Those that shine the brightest lights and the biggest smiles” you have no idea what’s going on behind closed doors.

Heartbreaking and true. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/dwNjugbIup — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) March 8, 2021

Meghan clarified that when she said “the institution,” she was referring to several people and that, when she was feeling suicidal, she went to one of the most senior people for help.

“I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told no. And so I went to human resources. And I said ‘I need help,’” the duchess said, adding, “because at my old job there was a union and they would protect me.”

“They said, ‘My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee.’”

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact beyondBlue on 1300224636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.