Meghan Markle's Former Glam Team Speaks Out After Her Royal Exit

Days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit was complete, two members of the Duchess of Sussex’s UK glam team revealed their identities and opened up about what it was like working with the royal.

London-based hairstylist George Northwood divulged last week that he was behind a lot of familiar Meghan looks, including her wedding reception updo, her flowing locks when she returned from maternity leave and the slick-back style seen in the Sussexes’ most perfect photo ever.

“It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun” working with the duke and duchess for two years, Northwood wrote in the caption for six photos he posted on Instagram, all showing hairstyles he created for the duchess.

“I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health,” Northwood added. “Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of.”

The hairstylist wished Harry, Meghan and their baby Archie “love and luck” in their next adventure, and said he was “so happy to now be able to share about our special time together.”

Northwood later spoke to Vogue UK about working with the duchess and described their instant connection.

“I think I met her in February, around Valentine’s Day 2018. I was a bit worked up beforehand and then, as soon as I met her, she was just like my California girl clients,” Northwood told the publication. “She said, ‘I’m a Cali girl’, and I just said, ‘One of my favourites then.’ We hit it off – we immediately spoke the same language.”

The hairstylist described Meghan’s looks as “refined imperfection.” He said he “made Cali girl hair a bit more formal” and the duchess’s style evolved to embody every part of what a “modern princess” should look like.

“She has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess,” he said. “She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that.”

Facialist Sarah Chapman, who is behind the skin care line Skinesis, also came forward to talk about her work with the duchess, sharing a picture of Meghan smiling on her wedding day. Chapman said that she was “honoured” to have spent so much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“With Meghan, what began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives,” Chapman said. “I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don’t see.”

“Who they are at home, as parents, as partners, and friends, the kind and very down to earth people they are when no one is watching,” Chapman continued. “Every day we learn something new and I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can.”

Now that Meghan and Harry are reportedly living in Los Angeles, the former “Suits” actor will likely stick with her pre-royal glam squad, which includes makeup artist Daniel Martin.