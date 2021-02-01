“You want to have trust in journalism and you want to have trust in what you’re reading and hope that it’s fact,” the “Suits” alum later added. “We’ve been so sadly comfortable with the idea that we are just getting all of this stuff and it becomes noise as opposed to truth and accurate journalism.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also condemned tabloid clickbait in a scathing letter sent to the editors of the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror last April, in which they said they wouldn’t engage with any of the named outlets.