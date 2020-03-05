Hannah Mckay / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020.

Love is in the air!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited for their first joint public appearance in the UK since announcing their royal step back, they were greeted with cheers of “We love you, Harry and Meghan,” from the waiting crowd. But the love at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday didn’t end there.

During the ceremony itself, ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship and royal producer Lizzie Robinson captured video of the winner of the Recognising Achievement Award, Danny Holland, proposing to his girlfriend. On stage in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, no less!

In the sweet clips, which shows Holland hugging his new fiancée, the audience cheers while Meghan and Harry are seen clapping and smiling. Toward the end of Robinson’s clip, Meghan puts both hands on her chest and turns around to look behind her.

In the words of the duke and duchess’s good friend Elton John, “Can you feel the love tonight?”

WATCH: One of tonight’s @EndeavourFund Award winners just proposed to his partner in front of Harry and Meghan...

Watch the reaction from the Sussexes, the audience, and (of course) the bride-to-be!! 💍 pic.twitter.com/rlDp9FTZxD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 5, 2020

The winner of the Recognising Achievement Award, Danny Holland, has just surprised his girlfriend by proposing on stage at the @EndeavourFund Awards in front of Harry and Meghan 💍 pic.twitter.com/r1LV8eu5sE — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 5, 2020

At the awards show, which the royals also attended for the past two years, the duke and duchess are each set to present an award. Harry, who is patron of the Endeavour Fund, will make a speech as well.

The event marks the first time in nearly two months that the two have stepped out for a joint public appearance in the U.K. For the occasion, Meghan wore a gorgeous turquoise pencil midi dress made by her friend Victoria Beckham, which retails for $1,285. She paired the look with blue suede heels.

The duke looked dapper in a sharp blue suit, which coordinated nicely with Meghan’s look.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.