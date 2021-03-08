Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot three days before their royal wedding, the couple revealed during their interview with Oprah on Sunday.

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married,” Meghan said. “No one knows that. We called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look ― this thing, this spectacle is for the world.’

The Duchess of Sussex said the two tied the knot in their “backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”

“Just the three of us,” Meghan said as Harry echoed her and sang, “Just the three of us.”

The “Suits” actor and British royal later walked down the aisle again at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in front of 600 of their closest family and friends.

Oprah, who was a surprise guest at the wedding, previously told Extra in 2018 that the event “felt like another level of everything.”

“It felt like more than a wedding,” the media mogul said at the time. “It felt like a shift in culture. I left more hopeful.”

Oprah’s CBS primetime special interview is the first for Harry and Meghan since they announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

