The American actress and the British royal tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in front of 600 of their closest family and friends.

Meghan donned a gorgeous Givenchy dress, designed by Claire Wight Kelly, and a 16-foot veil, which included designs of the “distinctive flora” of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The ceremony itself was incredibly modern, unlike anything the royal family had ever held before. Reverend Michael Curry delivered an energetic sermon before the royal family, speaking about slavery and quoting Martin Luther King Jr. while he preached a message of love. Afterward, the Kingdom Choir delivered a stirring rendition of “Stand By Me.”

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate two years of marriage. To say that a lot has changed in the two years since their wedding day would be the understatement of the century.

After tying the knot, the two welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to their family on May 6, 2019. Earlier this year, they officially stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to their new home of Los Angeles.

Up next for the Sussexes, the two will launch a nonprofit organisation called Archewell, which stems from ”‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’”

