Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal The Real Reason They Left The UK

Winfrey asked if anyone in Harry’s family has apologised to the couple for essentially being forced to leave the country after making repeated requests for help and getting none.

“No, sadly not. The feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us,” Harry said. “Despite three years of asking for help and visualising how this might end, it was ... it’s been really hard. Because I am part of the system with them. I always have been.”

He also called out the institution as a “toxic environment,” while Meghan explained how much worse they were treated because of her race, her being American, and the proliferation of social media.

“I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media, because of the fact that I was not just British,” said Meghan, who made clear the difference between the hatred she experienced and what other members of the royal family experienced. The Duchess of Sussex clarified that “rude and racist are not the same.”

Harry went on to stress that if his family ever acknowledged the role race has played in his and Meghan’s departure, “it would make a huge difference.”