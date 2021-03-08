Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal The Real Reason They Left The UK

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshell revelations continued on Monday morning when previously unaired parts of their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on “CBS This Morning,” featuring Harry saying plainly that the couple left the UK in “large part” due to racism and that it’d make a “huge difference” if the royal family apologised.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Winfrey in an interview that shocked viewers when the first portions aired Sunday night. Among the most explosive claims made in the interview, Meghan explained how the royal family shared “concerns and conversations” about how dark the colour of her firstborn child, Archie’s, skin might be when he was born.
While neither she nor Harry would reveal who in the Institution took part in these conversations, Meghan went on to say that she was also not given an explanation as to why Archie would not be given a title or protection, despite those provisions being in place for every other grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Monday, CBS aired extended clips from the interview in which Winfrey asks the duo if they left the UK because of racism.
“It was a large part of it,” said Harry, who went on to explain how badly the U.K. press treated him and how “bigoted” they are.
Winfrey asked if anyone in Harry’s family has apologised to the couple for essentially being forced to leave the country after making repeated requests for help and getting none.
“No, sadly not. The feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us,” Harry said. “Despite three years of asking for help and visualising how this might end, it was ... it’s been really hard. Because I am part of the system with them. I always have been.”
He also called out the institution as a “toxic environment,” while Meghan explained how much worse they were treated because of her race, her being American, and the proliferation of social media.
“I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media, because of the fact that I was not just British,” said Meghan, who made clear the difference between the hatred she experienced and what other members of the royal family experienced.
The Duchess of Sussex clarified that “rude and racist are not the same.”
Harry went on to stress that if his family ever acknowledged the role race has played in his and Meghan’s departure, “it would make a huge difference.”
“There’s a lot of people that have seen it for what it was. A lot of people. Like, it’s talked about across the world. Yet the very people that don’t want to see or can’t see, choose not to see it,” he told Winfrey.
In light of the interview, the Labour Party has demanded that Buckingham Palace investigate the racism described by the pair.
Shadow education secretary Kate Green told Sky News on Monday that the remarks about how dark Archie’s skin might be were “really distressing” and added: “And if there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated.”
Bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview:
- Meghan says there were racist concerns over Archie’s skin colour ― before he was born.
- The Duchess of Sussex said she contemplated suicide and was denied help.
- The palace reportedly wouldn’t “tell the truth” to protect the Sussexes.
- Harry says he felt “trapped within the system” of the royal family.
- Meghan says Kate Middleton made her cry, despite reports saying the opposite.
- Harry and Meghan dropped a wedding bombshell at the very beginning of the interview.
- Harry heartbreakingly compared his wife’s plight to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.
- Meghan and Harry told Oprah the sex of their second child!
