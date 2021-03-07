Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prime-time CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, called ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’, will also air in Australia.

After the CBS Television Network in the US broadcasts the two-hour interview on Sunday March 7, 8pm ET (which is Monday March 8, 12pm AEDT in Australia), the chat will also air on Channel 10 at 7:30pm AEDT on Monday, March 8.

The sit-down interview is anticipated to explain why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoned Britain to start new lives in California.

From stepping into life as a Royal, to motherhood and handling the intense public pressure. No subject is off limits.



In a recent promo clip for the interview, Oprah asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan replied.

Last Tuesday, The Times of London released a report claiming Meghan “humiliated” and “bullied” former palace staff who said they were driven “out of the household” while the duchess was still living in the UK.

CBS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a TV interview called, ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said the report was “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation” and linked the timing of the article to the Oprah special.

The palace, which doesn’t usually comment on tabloid media reports, said in an unprecedented statement it was “very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and that its human resources team would investigate.

Meanwhile on Sunday Queen Elizabeth celebrated the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by “a time like no other,” just hours before the interview with her grandson and his wife could deepen divisions in the royal family.

