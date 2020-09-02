“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the Times in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” the streaming service’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, told the Times.

Those eager for content from the Sussexes won’t have to wait long, as several projects already are in development, including an animated series about inspiring women and a new nature docu-series.