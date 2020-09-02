Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are your newest Netflix stars.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a massive, multi-year deal with the streaming company, which will see the royal couple producing everything from films, scripted series and documentaries to features and children’s programming. The New York Times broke the news on Wednesday.
The deal will also feature some of the work being done by the couple’s new non-profit, Archewell. We may even get to see the couple in front of the camera for some documentary work (like Harry’s recent appearance on the Netflix doc, ‘Rising Phoenix’).
But the Duchess of Sussex, who previously starred as Rachel Zane in the hit series, ‘Suits,’ will not be making a return to acting.
“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the Times in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”
“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” the streaming service’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, told the Times.
Those eager for content from the Sussexes won’t have to wait long, as several projects already are in development, including an animated series about inspiring women and a new nature docu-series.
And much like the couple’s commitment to work with diverse journalists and publications following their step back from the royal family earlier this year, the Sussexes are focused on featuring diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera.
It’s been widely thought that they would now model their working life after the Obamas, who scored a massive Netflix deal one year after leaving the White House.
Meghan recently made a return to the world of entertainment by providing the voiceover for the new Disney Plus nature documentary, called “Elephant.” Last year, Harry partnered with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming documentary about mental health that will stream on Apple TV+. Both projects were in the works while the two were still working members of the royal family.
In addition to their Netflix deal, the royal couple recently signed with Harry Walker Agency to hit the speaking circuit. They’re in good company, as Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Winfrey are also members of the A-list agency.