Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Monday that they are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram, or their website by the same name.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” the two said in a joint post. “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

“Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” they added. “We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

The couple, who signed the post simply, “Harry and Meghan,” told their followers, “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

A spokesperson confirmed that the couple will not update their Instagram or Sussex Royal website going forward, but told People magazine that “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future.”

The spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar that the Sussexes are focused on their family at the moment and, contrary to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tweet directed at them, reiterated that the couple will be paying for their own private security.

Trump made the comment following news the couple had recently relocated to Los Angeles, where Meghan is from and where her mom, Doria Ragland, still lives. Previously, they were staying on Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization,” the spokesperson added.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 in London.

It was previously announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would step back from their royal duties on March 31, and that the two would share details regarding their new nonprofit organization later this year.

Despite the step back, Meghan and Harry will retain their royal patronages and, according to the spokesperson, “the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”