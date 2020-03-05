The last time Meghan and Harry publicly stepped out together for a royal event was on January 7 ― nearly two months ago ― at the Canada House in London, just one day before the announcement of their groundbreaking decision to “step back” as working members of the royal family.

The couple walked out to hundreds of camera flashes and cheers of, “We love you!” and “We love you, Harry and Meghan!” as well as one boo, according to video captured by Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Meghan wears a turquoise dress and a bold red lip to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan and Harry weather the rain together.

Meghan stepped out in blue suede heels and a gorgeous turquoise dress by Victoria Beckham, according to Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer. It appeared to be Beckham’s pencil midi dress, which retails for $1,285. She paired her look with a bold red lip and a low pony.

Harry coordinated with the duchess in a sharp blue suit.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived at Mansion House for tonight’s @EndeavourFund #EndeavourFundAwards to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick service personnel who have taken part “in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.” pic.twitter.com/Niig20DTkv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 5, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have attended the Endeavour Fund Awards together the past two years, were there again to “celebrate the achievements of those injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventurous challenges after experiencing injury or illness in service,” according to a statement on the fund’s website.

The statement refers to Harry and Meghan as “Their Royal Highnesses.” While the two still retain those titles, they will stop using them when their royal duties draw to a close on March 31.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend last year's Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers Hall in London.

Harry and Meghan will carry out the last of their royal duties over the next few days in the UK On Friday, the prince will appear alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton at the Silverstone Experience museum.

On Saturday, the duke and duchess will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music, and on Monday they will appear alongside the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.