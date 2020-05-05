Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Book 'Finding Freedom' Coming Out In August

Royal fans, get ready to add another book to your reading list.

Omid Scobie, royal editor at large of Harper’s Bazaar and Carolyn Durand, an Emmy-award winning producer contributor to Elle and OprahMag.com, are publishing a book about about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After reports of tell-all interviews first surfaced in April and the book’s cover leaked over the weekend, the two finally confirmed the book in an announcement on Monday.

The book is titled “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” and is set to come out on August 11.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” the book’s description reads.

It goes on: “With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”

HarperCollins

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed,” the authors said in a joint statement.

The two added that their “mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated,” and signed off by thanking their sources.

The book is not an official or endorsed biography from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It also doesn’t claim to feature interviews with Meghan and Harry, though the two authors, particularly Scobie, are said to be extremely close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scobie has covered the Sussexes extensively and was one of just three journalists invited to Meghan’s last engagement as a royal, prior to the the couple’s official step back on March 31. He wrote an emotional ― and surprisingly candid ― look at the duchess’s final, tearful engagement and goodbye to some Buckingham Palace staff.

The book will be published by Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, which recently published Jessica Simpson’s bombshell memoir, “Open Book,” and Carrie Underwood’s book “Find Your Path.”

And just because there isn’t an official sign off from Harry and Meghan now doesn’t mean there might not be in the future. After many years of speculation, Andrew Morton revealed in 1997 that the main source for his 1992 biography of Princess Diana, called “Diana, Her True Story,” was the late royal herself. He admitted Diana’s involvement one month after she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.