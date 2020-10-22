Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Unveil New Website For Their Archewell Organisation

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” Meghan and Harry said in a statement obtained by HuffPost.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they added. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

When Meghan made a virtual appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last month, she spoke about the work Archewell had been doing “quietly” since January.

“Part of our focus with the Archewell Foundation is to just ensure that we are helping foster healthy positive communities ― online and off ― for our collective wellbeing,” the duchess said, calling the organisation’s work “Archewell in action.”