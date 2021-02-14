Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting Their Second Child

Pool via Getty Images There's another royal baby on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Archie is going to have a sibling!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HuffPost on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

This will be the second child for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Archie is currently seventh in line to the throne, but does not have a title.

Photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the royal couple, remotely took the photo below to celebrate the family’s newest addition.

Harriman tweeted out the photo with a sweet message on Sunday, shortly after the news was announced.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” she wrote. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in Cape Town on Sept. 25, 2019.

A few days after Archie’s birth in 2019, the prince and former ‘Suits’ actor spoke of their joy of being new parents at a photo call with the press.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Meghan said of Archie at the time. “He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

Harry added that it was “great” to be a new dad. “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy,” he said at the time.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.

There have been a few changes since Archie’s birth, as Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back from the royal family.

Since stepping back, the royals have relocated to California, where they are closer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.