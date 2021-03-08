Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Sex Of Second Child In Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby girl!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the happy announcement together during their prime-time special with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. Their couple’s baby girl is due this summer.
“It’s a girl,” the duke said, adding “Two it is” ― something he previously confirmed in a Vogue UK interview with Dr. Jane Goodall.
The royals revealed that they were having their second child in a sweet announcement on Valentine’s Day.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to HuffPost.
Photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the Sussexes, took the black and white photo below on an iPad (while social distancing) to celebrate the family’s newest addition:
Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.
While it was previously thought that the couple didn’t want to give Archie a title, Meghan told Oprah that the royals actually made the decision ― which would mean Archie wouldn’t have royal security, either.
“He needs to be safe,” the duchess told Oprah. “If you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect their protection — we haven’t created this monster machine around us, in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve [The Firm] allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”
In the interview, Meghan also revealed that certain people ― who both she and Harry refused to name ― raised “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin color would be.
“At the time, it was awkward. I was a little bit shocked,” the duke said.
Bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview:
- Meghan says there were racist concerns over Archie’s skin colour ― before he was born.
- The Duchess of Sussex said she contemplated suicide and was denied help.
- The palace reportedly wouldn’t “tell the truth” to protect the Sussexes.
- Harry says he felt “trapped within the system” of the royal family.
- Meghan says Kate Middleton made her cry, despite reports saying the opposite.
- Harry and Meghan dropped a wedding bombshell at the very beginning of the interview.
- Harry heartbreakingly compared his wife’s plight to that of his late mother, Princess Diana.
- Meghan and Harry told Oprah the sex of their second child!
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.