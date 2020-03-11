Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Can't Hide Their Smiles In New Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look like they’re doing just fine as their royal duties draw to a close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released outtakes from their latest project with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Tuesday, following their reunion with the rest of the royal family on Monday.

The photos show the royals with young leaders for a special project filmed at Buckingham Palace last week.

The purpose of the gathering was “to discuss mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world,” according to a post on the QCT’s Instagram page.

In a highlight video shared on the QCT page, both Meghan and Harry are seen walking into the room to greet the young leaders and discuss topical issues and how the QCT network benefits them.

At one point, Meghan says, “Let’s not wait until there’s a problem and try to fix it ― let’s try to prevent the problem from happening to begin with.”

Later in the two-and-a-half minute clip, Harry says, “There is no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset, unless it’s their children who are influencing the change.”

After a whirlwind farewell tour filled with both public and private appearances, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are finished with their U.K. engagements. They will officially step back as working members of the royal family on March 31.