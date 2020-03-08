Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned up the glamour for their night out at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday, which benefits the Royal Marines Charity. Harry is Captain General of the Royal Marines, and served in the military himself for 10 years, including two tours of Afghanistan.

Harry and Meghan “joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity,” according to a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

For the occasion, Meghan donned a gorgeous red gown by Safiyaa, which she paired with heels by Aquazzura ― perfectly coordinating with Harry’s military dress.

The couple, who appeared at the Endeavour Fund Awards together on Friday ― their first public appearance in nearly two months ― were beaming throughout the night.

Check out every photo you need to see from their magical night out below:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7 in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The two meeting band members.

Harry and Meghan, who attended church alongside the queen on Sunday, will reunite with the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.