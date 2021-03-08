Meghan And Harry: 12 Biggest Bombshells From The Couple's Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

Harry told Oprah that his father had asked him to put his and Meghan’s plans to leave “in writing,” which he did, but the future king was still unhappy with Harry’s decision.

Harry admitted he felt “let down” by his father, who went through a similar situation with his mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

“He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson,” Harry said. “But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Meghan says Royal Family lied for others, but wouldn’t protect her

Meghan said that the Royal Family tried to silence her, refused to protect her and Prince Harry, and lied to protect other members of the family.

“They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” she said.