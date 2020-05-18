Megan Fox Spotted Getting Close To Not Brian Austin Green Amid Divorce Speculation

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green first met over a decade ago on the set of “Hope and Faith,” and it sounds like they could use a helping of both amid a fresh crop of divorce rumours.

The longtime couple, who’ve been on and off and back on again, may have split for a second time, with both stars photographed without their wedding rings in recent weeks.

Now there are even more signs they’re pressing pause on married life, including the sighting of Fox in the passenger seat of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s sports car on Friday.

Fox and Kelly, who are starring in the upcoming film “Midnight In The Switchgrass” together, apparently grabbed coffee and a bite before driving back to her house in Calabasas, California, where they are presumably isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green make a rare public appearance together in December 2019.

The day after Fox’s joyride, Green seemingly addressed the speculation in a cryptic post on Instagram.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of a butterfly on a flower. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

While some fans thought the caption might be in reference to Fox’s shoulder tattoo, which reads, “We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies,” others believed it was Green’s way of commenting on the state of his marriage.

Last month, the “Transformers” star and the “Beverly Hills: 90210” alum were seen trading off their three kids ― Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 ― in what appeared to be a custody exchange.

While Fox shacks up in Calabasas, Green is reportedly riding out the lockdown separately in Malibu, according to The Daily Mail.

The couple first wed back in 2010, four years after getting engaged. However, Fox filed papers to divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. But months later, they were seemingly back together and expecting their third child. In 2019, nearly three years after reconciling, Fox officially filed to dismiss their divorce case.

Green also shares son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship with ex Vanessa Marcil.