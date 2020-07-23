Megan Fox Says She And Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Two Halves Of The Same Soul'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in L-O-V-E and they want the world to know it.

The two, who recently starred in the music video for MGK’s single “My Bloody Valentine,” were first linked in May amid reports that Fox was separating from her husband, Brian Austin Green. Green and Fox share three children and are in the process of divorcing.

Fox and MGK ― whose real name is Colson Baker ― opened up about their budding romance Wednesday on the “Give Them Lala...with Randall” podcast with reality star Lala Kent and her fiancé, producer and director Randall Emmett.

Fox met MGK on the set of Emmett’s film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and knew something was going to happen before the two even interacted, she said.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he [Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly.’”

Fox said with a laugh that her immediate reaction was just “Uh-oh.”

“I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what,” Fox said, adding that she felt “deep in my soul that something was going to come from that.”

MGK revealed that he used to wait on set to catch a “glimpse of eye contact” from Fox every day.

“She would have to get out of her car, and walk from her car to her trailer. There were, like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope,” he said.

Fox explained their instant chemistry through the philosophical concept of twin flames.

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

They two felt such a strong connection that Fox started looking at his astrological chart on the second day of filming.

“I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff,” Fox said. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart he has a Pisces moon ― I could tell by his energy.”

While Fox and MGK have been spotted out and about, Green has been linked to media personality Courtney Stodden and influencer Tina Louise.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor confirmed in May that he and Fox were splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage but said he “will always love her.”