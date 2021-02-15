Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Go Full Angelina Jolie With Blood Necklace

Call her a girl interrupted inspired: Megan Fox is just one slightly concerning lip lock with a sibling from going full 2000s Angelina Jolie.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star has been dating her twin flame (her words, not ours) Machine Gun Kelly for months now, following her separation from husband Brian Austin Green.

After meeting last year on the set of the upcoming thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and making things Instagram official over the summer, the two have turned the intensity dial up a few notches in recent months, likening their romance to “being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

So, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that the pair did the absolute most for Valentine’s Day over the weekend, with the rapper plainly stating in an Instagram caption “I wear your blood around my neck” alongside a knife and blood drop emoji.

And, in case you needed a visual aid, Kelly shared a photo of the necklace, which apparently contains a drop of Fox’s blood in an orb-like pendant.

In her own post, Fox didn’t reveal if she’s gone to the same lengths of devotion, but certainly matched Kelly’s energy with an effusive caption.

“There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple, which included a pic of the rapper licking her face.

“Magical and haunted. Kinetic and tortured. Ethereal and dangerous. Cosmic. Lawless. Eternal. Creative genius,” she continued. “The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. Happy Valentine’s day rehab barbie.”

Fans were quick to point out that while Fox and Kelly’s love might be in a league of their own, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did the whole blood necklace thing first.

While the actors’ headline-grabbing marriage fizzled out after a couple of years, the story of the vials of each other’s blood they wore around their necks holds a special place in the annals of pop culture.

“The necklaces were a very simple thing,” Thornton said years ago about the matching accessories, which he explained were initially Jolie’s idea. “‘Hey, let’s poke our finger with a pin and smear a little on there, and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’ That was that easy, but by the time it came out in the press, it sounded like we were wearing a bucket of blood around our necks.”

In a 2008 interview, Jolie clarified that the necklace was “never a vial anyway,” but instead a kind of “flower press.”