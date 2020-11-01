Matt Lucas couldn’t resist having another dig at Boris Johnson after the prime minister delayed Saturday’s press conference about England’s second national lockdown for more than two hours.

The PM was so late addressing the nation - originally announced for 4pm on Saturday afternoon - that Strictly Come Dancing was delayed by a few minutes before the BBC relegated Johnson to the BBC News channel.

Great British Bake Off host Matt responded by lampooning the PM (again) on Twitter.

“So, we are saying at 4 o’clock, we’ll have a 5:30 press conference, and this begins at 6:45,” he joked.

Fellow comedian Jason Manford also joked about the delayed press conference, quipping: “Where’s Boris? Finishing his subsidised 3 course meal in the House of Commons first I suspect! You’re welcome BJ!”

And Pointless host Richard Osman added: “Boris Johnson should do this press conference with the lights off and a torch under his chin.”

Other stars also weighed in...

Boris Johnson has to go.

Britain can't endure any more of his rudderless leadership.

U-turn after U-turn, mixed message after mixed message, failure after failure.

I’m struggling to take much more of this if I’m honest. It simply just doesn’t add up.

The four-week lockdown will involve non-essential shops closing, restrictions on non-essential travel, and pubs and restaurants closing, except for takeaway services. The measures will be in place until at least December 2 in a bid to drive down spiralling rates of the virus.