Supplied/Wild Pear Cafe Larissa Takchi, winner of 2019 MasterChef Australia

With social distancing restrictions across Australia, restaurants and food outlets are being forced to change their business models to remain successful in the Covid-19 climate.

Last year’s ‘MasterChef Australia’ winner Larissa Takchi said it took her family’s cafe Wild Pear Cafe a “year of work” done in just a few days weeks to launch an innovative drive-thru service for customers.

Located in Dural in Sydney’s north-west, the popular brunch spot has transformed its front car park into the drive-thru.

“Changing the format of our business completely took a whole lot of 15 hour-days and sleepless nights,” Larissa told HuffPost Australia.

Supplied/Wild Pear Cafe MasterChef Australia 2019 winner Larissa Takchi at her family's cafe Wild Pear in Dural, Sydney.

“It’s funny when I say that, it almost sounds like I’m talking years of work when really we merely had hours and days to achieve what we did.

“I see this opportunity as something that can really keep our business afloat, in these crazy and uncertain times,” she explained. “We must think more creatively.”

The Australian government recently announced tighter restrictions where food outlets can no longer offer dine-in services, only takeaway or delivery.

“Stage one was announced and that was it,” said Larissa. “Wildpear changed and will never look back. We’re truly honing in on our takeaway menu but more importantly our drive-thru dinner”.

Larissa won the 11th season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2019.

The former reality star said the cafe’s famous dishes, Turkish Delight Pavlova and the signature chilli jam remain on the drive-thru menu, while other items will be added including an Easter take-home lunch special.

She’s surprised by the positive response in these trying times, especially from “loyal customers who came regularly during ‘pre-covid’ times”.