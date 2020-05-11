Touching Moment We Didn't See On MasterChef Australia

This season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ has already displayed some sweet moments between contestants and judges, but there’s a touching one viewers haven’t seen.

Following Chris Badenoch’s elimination on Sunday night, co-star Tracy Collins revealed her ankle was sprained during filming, and it was Chris who went the extra mile to help her on and off set.

“Not that it was highlighted on the show, but behind the scenes, I had a sprained ankle,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Chris was always the first person to help me with my bag up the stairs or off the bus, run and grab me an extra utensil if I needed one in a cook and just be a generally awesome bloke!! Sorry to ruin your serious cranky pants image mate, but your secret has to get out sometime!!”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Tessa Boersma, Chris Badenoch, Tracy Collins and Ben Ungermann

Speaking to HuffPost Australia on Monday morning, Chris said it was “super nice” of Tracy to acknowledge him in that way.

“I helped everyone as much as I possibly can, have a laugh and a joke. Unfortunately that doesn’t translate onto TV and the edits a lot,” he explained.

“I was carrying her bag everyday, but she was in a lot of pain and I was worried that she was going to push herself too hard and maybe not continue.”

“Everybody does that, everybody pitches and helps everybody when they need it. That’s the vibe we were all getting, we’re all part of this real big family.”

Chris was eliminated on Sunday night after his Saag Paneer with rice and flatbread didn’t impress the judges enough during the takeaway challenge.

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.