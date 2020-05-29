Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo

If there was ever any doubt that Reynold Poernomo is the ‘Dessert King’ of ‘MasterChef Australia’, Thursday night’s episode cleared that once and for all.

The 26-year-old impressed the judges and scored immunity with his Alice In Wonderland-inspired dessert that featured dripping caramel creating a mesmerising rabbit hole element.

Viewers have since called for the contestant to have his own spin-off show, and it seems Reynold’s not too against the concept himself.

“Channel 10 needs to sign up Reynold and create a never ending episodes of show where he goes full Reynold mode and created adventurous plates of desserts #MasterChefAU, (sic)” an enthusiastic fan wrote on social media.

Sharing that message on his Instagram story, Reynold responded, “Hahahaha! That’d be fun”.

Instagram/reynoldpoer 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo responds to a viewer about having his own show.

Reynold’s desserts are absolutely world class. I don’t know how he’s able to pull off these high end desserts every single time.

He needs his own show. What a star👌🏻

#MasterChefAU — | quinton phambam | Ishida boys deserved better (@i_is_a_batse) May 28, 2020

Reynold deserves his own cooking show. He's so passionate and mesmerising to watch. 😍❤️ #masterchefau — Arshia (@whyarshia) May 28, 2020

There’s currently no word on whether Reynold will score his own show. HuffPost Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

Reynold became a household name on Australian TV and was dubbed the ‘Dessert King’ after appearing in season seven of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015.

Last month Reynold spoke about his decision to reopen his Koi dessert bars in Sydney’s Chippendale and Ryde for takeaway and delivery, after initially closing them because of the government’s strict no dine-in rule.

“We weren’t sure, the government didn’t really say anything about how long this lockdown would be,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“We thought about it like, ‘Yeah we can’t just sit around and do nothing. We need to do something’.

“It’s getting really boring and everyone in isolation was very bored,” he explained. “There’s a lot of home cooking happening and it’s time for us to come get back into work and support our staff as well, and of course support ourselves.”

Cafes and restaurants in NSW can now have up to 10 people dining in at one time.

To see a collection of Reynold’s delectable and mind-blowing desserts, click here.