With the top 12 contestants now confirmed, ‘MasterChef Australia’ is in the later stages of the competition.

However the question remains: Who will win?

According to the show’s most recently eliminated contestant Tracy Collins, ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo will likely claim the final prize.

“I just can’t see how Reynold can’t win,” Tracy told HuffPost Australia. “He’s just got mad skills.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo

If there’s anyone else who could snatch the frontrunner position from Reynold, Tracy said it would be 22-year-old Jess Liemantara.

“She is seriously coming into her own stride,” said the reality star. “She’s also got some mad skills. I think she’s one to watch as well.”

Jess was safe from elimination on Sunday night after she won the instant noodle-themed immunity challenge on Thursday night.

Meanwhile Reynold has continued to impress the judges this season with his creative desserts, including his own take on an apple pie, served with a cinnamon parfait and topped with an isomat ball.

Reynold became a household name on Australian TV and was dubbed the ‘Dessert King’ after appearing in season seven of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015.

Last month Reynold spoke about his decision to reopen his dessert bars in Sydney’s Chippendale and Ryde for takeaway and delivery, after initially closing them because of the government’s strict no dine-in rule.

“We weren’t sure, the government didn’t really say anything about how long this lockdown would be,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“We thought about it like, ‘Yeah we can’t just sit around and do nothing. We need to do something’. “It’s getting really boring and everyone in isolation was very bored,” he explained. “There’s a lot of home cooking happening and it’s time for us to come get back into work and support our staff as well, and of course support ourselves.”