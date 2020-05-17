These days every second person is an influencer on social media, and it seems ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Reynold Poernomo and girlfriend Chelia Dinata are paving out that life for themselves online.

It appears the dessert king is not only a whiz in the kitchen, but quite the romantic with a penchant for posing in front of the camera with his partner.

Photos shared on Instagram before the coronavirus pandemic show the Sydney-based chef and his partner nailing their best camera angles at sophisticated restaurants and luxurious travel destinations.

The proof is in the pudding:

Then there’s his solo images:

Reynold has been dating Bachelor of Commerce graduate Chelia for around two years. The relationship is currently long-distance as Reynold films the Channel 10 cooking show while Chelia is in Indonesia.

Reynold became a household name on Australian TV and was dubbed the ‘Dessert King’ after appearing in season seven of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015.

He’s now one of 24 former contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn and Callum Hann who have returned to the show for its 12th season, ‘Masterchef Australia: Back To Win’.

Last month Reynold spoke about his decision to reopen his dessert bars in Sydney’s Chippendale and Ryde for takeaway and delivery, after initially closing them because of the government’s strict no dine-in rule.

“We weren’t sure, the government didn’t really say anything about how long this lockdown would be,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“We thought about it like, ‘Yeah we can’t just sit around and do nothing. We need to do something’. “It’s getting really boring and everyone in isolation was very bored,” he explained. “There’s a lot of home cooking happening and it’s time for us to come get back into work and support our staff as well, and of course support ourselves.”