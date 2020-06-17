Filming of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ may have wrapped up, but contestants are continuing to connect as the show airs on Channel 10.

Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Khanh Ong revealed what he and Reynold Poernomo do on a daily basis to keep in touch.

“I play Animal Crossing with Reynold every night,” he laughed. “We go visit each other’s islands when we need some bells.”

The 27-year-old, who was eliminated from the show on Sunday night, said he speaks to other co-stars on a regular basis, particularly about collaboration opportunities.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Reynold Poernomo and Khanh Ong

“I speak to Amelia every third day. I speak to Laura all the time. We want to work together so much more,” he said.

“I think the difference between this season and the last couple of seasons is we’re all very established. We know what our point of difference is, we know what we do.

“We know where we want to go work-wise which means we’re willing to work with each other because we don’t see each other as competition in the real world. We see each other as colleagues who can grow off each other.”

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.

The next episode will be an elimination featuring a blindfold challenge, though Reece Hignell will definitely be safe after winning immunity on Tuesday night.