Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reece Hignell

‘MasterChef: Back To Win’ star Reece Hignell has a lot to celebrate after making the top five on the show, but there’s one touching fan tribute that’s particularly filled his heart with joy since his Sunday night elimination.

A dedicated viewer has compiled a montage celebrating the 30-year-old’s famous and unique clap on the show, showing Reece giving his round of applause throughout the season after challenges and kitchen victories.

“Oh my god, are you serious? I love the clap,” Reece told HuffPost Australia on Monday when he learnt of the feel-good YouTube video titled, “Happy Clappy Reece”. Watch it below.

The reality star, who initially appeared on the 2018 season of ‘MasterChef Australia’, said viewers’ positive reactions have been “the most touching” to him during this year’s all-stars season.

“I think for me that’s like the most touching part of the season. I didn’t think that people would support me as much as they have and I’m really, really grateful for that,” he said.

Reece said he came out of his shell on the show this year, and let his bubbly personality further shine on national TV.

“Last season I was on, I enjoyed my time but I was really reserved,” he explained.

“This season I just wanted to be myself and have fun. I’m really glad that I did it, everyone got to enjoy all of the fun that I had. I like to have fun with everything that I do. I don’t take myself too seriously [and] I just wanted everyone to do that with me.”

The Newcastle-based cook acknowledged the supportive cast, crew and new judges in helping make the experience more meaningful. To see the viewers follow suit was the icing on the cake.

“I suppose the rest of the cast, the judges, even the crew were on board with me so I’m glad even the people at home got to have a bit of fun with me,” he said.

Reece was eliminated from the show on Sunday night, placing him in fifth place in the all-stars season. The remaining contestants are Reynold Poernomo, Callum Hann, Emelia Jackson and Laura Sharrad.