Since Brendan Pang’s emotional elimination on Sunday night, ‘MasterChef Australia’ viewers have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment that his bromance with Reece Hignell has come to an end on TV.

Some have even suggested the pair get their own show, an idea that Brendan has agreed could be a winner.

“It would just be us hanging out. I would definitely love that,” the 26-year-old told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Reece Hignell and Brendan Pang

He said it’s “awesome” that fans have enjoyed his and Reece’s friendship blossom on the cooking show this year after they first met on ‘MasterChef’ in 2018.

“I think the best thing I love the most is that our friendship very naturally played out on TV,” he said. “Viewers have been able to see that and have responded really well to it.

“We’re both naturally quite sassy towards each other, we like to joke around and we’r like brothers. It’s awesome to see people loving it.”

@Channel10AU... am heartbroken that Reece & Brendan have been separated through elimination. We need a TV show with @reece_hignell & @brendan_pang because they are awesome, talented and very funny #TeamBreece #MasterchefAU @masterchefau pic.twitter.com/a1n3fB3Rti — Cherie n Benni (@CherieNBenni) June 21, 2020

Anyone got a petition going to ask Channel 10 to give Reece and Brendan their own show? #MasterchefAU — HMMurti 🐢 (@HelenMaree4) June 21, 2020

can @Channel10AU please commission a show where Brendan & Reece roadtrip from Bumplings in Perth to Cakeboi in Newcastle and stop and visit every @masterchefau Back to Win contestant’s restaurant/food-truck/pop-up/kitchen along the way? #masterchefau — Anna Chang (@annachang) June 21, 2020

Please give Australia the Brendan and Reece Masterchef spin-off show #MasterChefAU — Karmen (@karmenlamm) May 31, 2020

ohhh Brendan is such a sweetheart 💗 (and if you’re not following him and Reece on instagram, you’re missing out!) #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/0T5MShes9Q — Anna Chang (@annachang) June 21, 2020

Instead of MasterChef season 13, I propose a food show hosted by Brendan and Reece. Brendan steals all of Reece's paper towels, Reece sasses everything and Jess guest stars with Drag Race references #MasterchefAU — no more hibachi grills!!! (@chefsofcolour) June 15, 2020

Going to miss you cooking on #MasterchefAU but most of all, you and @reece_hignell cooking together 😭🥰 — Aggy Mantz (@AggyMantz) June 21, 2020

I don't know what is harder, watching Brendan get eliminated or watching Reece's heart break seeing his bestie eliminated 😭😭💔 #MasterChefAU — anonymissjane (@anonymissjane) June 21, 2020

Brendan goes home and my heart breaks into two. For him and for Reece 💔#MasterChefAU — m y r a ☆~ 🕊 (@thischamsaelife) June 21, 2020

Known for his delicious dumplings, Brendan made it to the top eight on the show and was eliminated on Sunday night.

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory, but we are now up to the final seven.