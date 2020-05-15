She won the first ever season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ to this contestant, and now Julie Goodwin hopes Poh Ling Yeow is “there right until the end” as she competes on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

Julie has been regularly watching the show this year, where 24 contestants returned to the kitchen for a chance at finally claiming victory.

“I’m watching it religiously,” the celebrity chef told HuffPost Australia. “I love seeing all my friends on there and I know all the contestants.”

After more than a decade, original judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston have been replaced by Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Poh Ling Yeow

Julie sang her praises for the new panel, saying, “I’m really enjoying the new judges as well, I think they’re doing a great job”.

Back in 2009, Julie and Poh were the final two in Australia’s first ever season of ‘MasterChef’, with Julie going on to take out the winning crown.

Could Poh finally claim victory 11 years later?

“I don’t know if Poh’s going to win or not, but my god I can tell you, I hope she’s there right until the end because she’s so entertaining to watch,” said Julie.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images Julie Goodwin and Poh Ling Yeow arrive for the Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2009 at Hisense Arena on November 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.

This week Poh won the immunity challenge after impressing guest judge Katy Perry. This means she will be safe from Sunday night’s elimination.

Meanwhile Julie is one of several celebrity ambassadors of Cure Cancer’s Biggest Virtual BarbeCURE sponsored by Barbeques Galore.

On May 16, the initiative is hoping to break the Guinness World Records for the biggest virtual BBQ, asking Aussies to also fire up the barbie and upload a photo, to help raise funds and awareness to support cancer research. To break the record, 6,000 Australians are required to participate.

Julie’s top barbecue tips can be found here, while more information about the online event is available here.