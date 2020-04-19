After finishing as runner-up in Australia’s first ‘MasterChef’ season back in 2009, Poh Ling Yeow is back on TV for another chance to claim victory.

The 47-year-old has been touted as a big “risk taker” in Channel 10′s new ‘MasterChef: Back To Win’ promos for Sunday night’s elimination episode, and now a former contestant has shared what he’s noticed Poh focuses on in the kitchen.

“I’m really looking forward to see what Poh is going to bring to the table,” 2019 contestant Derek Lau told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 Masterchef Australia: Back To Win contestant Poh Ling Yeow

“Since leaving the show I’ve had the opportunity to cook with her and I absolutely love how her brain works and the flavours that she thinks of.

“She’s not about making things look pretty, she’s all about flavour and that’s exactly what I love.”

Derek, who was asked to appear on the 2020 all-stars season but declined for career reasons, said he’s also keen to see some of contestants who specialise in desserts, but ultimately has a soft spot for good friend Poh.

“Whatever contestant wins, they would be so deserving of the title, however I would be so happy to see her get up,” he admitted.

“It is so hard to pick others that I would be interested in seeing, to be honest they all have such big personalities, it’s going to be such an interesting season!

“That being said I’m looking forward to seeing the battle of the dessert champions, Reynold, Jess and Emelia.”