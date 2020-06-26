“First and foremost, I take on this job knowing that I have the chops to do it well, otherwise I would not have been asked,” she told HuffPost Australia in April.

“I take my critical responsibility very seriously, and want to do a job I can stand by and be proud of.”

Leong, Allen and Zonfrillo replaced Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston, who had a decade to build a strong rapport with viewers.