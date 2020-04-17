Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen

‘MasterChef Australia’ is very much about the cooking, but many would agree there’s no harm in dressing up a little while stirring up a storm in the kitchen.

This week new judge Melissa Leong has been the talk of Twitter thanks to many things including her stylish debut on the Channel 10 show, and more specifically her well-coordinated accessorising.

“Melissa’s earrings have been giving me life since Monday,” one viewer tweeted on Thursday night.

“Will watch just to see what Melissa wears every ep, specifically in the earrings department,” wrote another on Tuesday.

Melissa’s earrings have been giving me life since Monday #MasterChefAU — True Krys (@heartmadeofsoul) April 16, 2020

Has somebody started a Tumblr of Melissa's earrings? Today she's doing something innovative with curtain tassles. #MasterChefAU — Adam Richard (@adamrichard) April 15, 2020

Melissa’s matching lipstick and earrings are 👌🏼 #MasterChefAU — Erin Van Krimpen (@erinaree) April 16, 2020

Will watch just to see what Melissa wears every ep, specifically in the earrings department #MasterChefAU — Safia van der Zwan (@SafiaAlexis) April 14, 2020

Melissa’s earrings are getting bigger by the day #MasterChefAU — Lynn K. (@_lynnnnk) April 15, 2020

I have a lot of time for Judge Melissa and her introductory earrings. #MasterChefAU — Vaya (@VayaPashos) April 13, 2020

I'm absolutely in love with Melissa's earrings #MasterChefAU — Julia 🌻 (@juliaisthesun) April 13, 2020

“For me, fashion isn’t frivolous,” Melissa told HuffPost Australia. “It’s a tool I use to command attention, and to separate my work from my private life.”

Working with the network’s wardrobe, hair and make up team, she said there was only one request on her end.

“The brief is simple: me, but make it MasterChef.”

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.

Melissa said she’s felt “very welcomed” by viewers so far, but knows many would be taking time to adjust to the brand new panel of judges.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are so grateful for the opportunity to bring what we know to the MasterChef universe,” she said.

“Of course we are aware that sometimes change can be difficult to embrace, but we feel very welcomed by the MasterChef audience, which is a great feeling.”