‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ runner-up Laura Sharrad may have kept cooking during last night’s grand final after burning her hand, but she has said the kitchen injury was a lot worse than she perhaps let on during the episode.

“I was in agonising pain like I wanted to scream, it was that painful,” she told HuffPost Australia on Tuesday morning.

Laura said her focus was on cooking her pork dish to perfection while medical staff on set tried to attend to her wound.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' runner-up Laura Sharrad suffered a burn on her hand during the grand final

“The nurses were standing there trying to bandage me up and put the cream on it and run cold water on it, but all I wanted to do was continue to cook,” she explained.

“It was a little bit hard to get the bandage put on and then it would get dirty. I think I got it redressed maybe four times for the rest of the cook.”

The reality star said viewers didn’t see when the nurses redressed her hand again during a “little break” between cooking and the verdict that decided Emelia Jackson as the winner.

Despite her hesitation to rest during the intense grand final service challenge, Laura said she was glad the nurses insisted on attending to it as it was “a pretty bad burn”.

“It was honestly good that I did get it dressed because it helped a lot with the healing of it,” she said. “It was a pretty bad burn and I think getting that medical attention straight away definitely helped.”

Last night’s grand finale was filmed a few weeks ago in Melbourne, with semi-finalist Reynold Poernomo, fan favourites Poh Ling Yeow and Callum Hann, and most of the other 2020 contestants returning to the kitchen for the big episode.