As bushfires continue to blaze across the Adelaide Hills with over 300 firefighters on the ground, ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Laura Sharrad has shared how “scary” it has been for South Australian locals in the affected region.

On Sunday night the ‘Back To Win’ runner-up posted an image of her parents’ home in the Adelaide Hills. The photo showed a dark orange sky blanketed with smoke.

“A very scary night ahead for a lot of people tonight... this is my parents place in the adl hills,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “They are ok & watching things very closely. Thinking of everyone who’s right in the middle of this.”

Instagram/laurasharrad 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' star Laura Sharrad

Instagram/laurasharrad 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' star Laura Sharrad shared this photo of her parents' home in the Adelaide Hills where bushfires continue to rage on.

With Adelaide’s temperatures having hit a peak of 43 degrees celsius on Sunday, Laura’s ‘MasterChef’ co-star Poh Ling Yeow cancelled her weekly ‘Jamface’ cake stall at Adelaide Farmers’ Markets.

“Sorry Jamfacers, on account of the hot weather and wilting cakes @_jamface_ is not @adelfarmmarket today,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday. “Keep cool we’ll see u next week.”

Instagram/pohlinyeow 'MasterChef's Poh Ling Yeow cancelled her cake stall at Adelaide Farmers Markets on Sunday.

On Monday morning fires continued across the region, with South Australia’s Country Fire Service (CFS) issuing an emergency alert for the Cherry Gardens fire, where over 2,500 hectares of land have already been burnt.

Residents in the Longwood, Mylor and Biggs Flat in Mount Lofty Ranges areas have been told to evacuate now “as it will soon be too dangerous to drive”.

CFS deputy chief officer Andrew Stark said “a number of homes” had been lost as a result of the fires, and more than 400 firefighters are expected to be on the ground on Monday.

View from PHQ. Thick smoke from the #CherryGardens bushfire is blanketing the #Adelaide metro area. Ensure all windows/doors remain closed and take care if needing to drive as there is reduced visibility. @CFSAlerts @SAHealth Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/ghPDMdMtHq — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) January 24, 2021