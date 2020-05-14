The preview for tonight’s ‘MasterChef Australia’ shows international guest Katy Perry struggling to take the heat of Poh’s spicy Rendang dish.

However, the pregnant singer has developed an appetite for food with a real bite since filming the segment back in March.

During a recent livestream with producer Benny Blanco last month, the 35-year-old spoke about some new cravings she’s discovered as she expects a baby girl with Orlando Bloom.

Channel 10 Katy Perry on 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' with judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

“My number one craving is avocado toast with Tabasco. I’ve never been into spicy foods in my life but light my mouth up right now!” said.

“During this time, there’s lots of cravings but lots of things to consider when going to the grocery store – but trust and believe I have stocked up on pickles.”

Katy filmed her guest judge segment on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ in Melbourne back in March.

As the singer of the show’s theme song ‘Hot N Cold’, it’s no surprise the contestants opted for strong flavours to impress the musician during ‘Twists Week’.

A promo (watch below) for her episode shows Katy tasting fan favourite Poh Ling Yeow’s special Rendang dish, however it doesn’t appear to sit with her palate.

“Oh yeah I can feel that,” Katy tells Poh before she begins coughing.

In a piece-to-camera, Poh asks: “Have I put in too much spice?”

“Poh’s trying to kill me... literally,” Katy then tells judge Melissa Leong as she continues coughing, prompting Melissa to ask production for a glass of water.

The Firework hitmaker’s appearance on the cooking show comes after Gordon Ramsay and Curtis Stone recently dropped by the ‘MasterChef’ set.