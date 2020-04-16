Whether it be for his no holds barred approach or his inner soft side, Gordon Ramsay has quickly become a fan favourite during the first week of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

Judge Melissa Leong has spoken about filming with the 53-year-old international chef, saying it’s the two complementing sides to his personality that make him an expert in the kitchen and popular in Australians’ lounge rooms.

“Gordon is arguably the biggest chef in the world right now,” Melissa told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia 2020 judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo with Gordon Ramsay

“He brings gravitas, encyclopaedic knowledge and real inspiration to the kitchen and we had a total blast going toe to toe with the great man.”

Food writer Melissa said Gordon’s drive and focus were second to none, contrasting with his compassion and empathy for the contestants.

“His work ethic and enthusiasm for the pursuit of excellence is unparalleled,” she explained. “But he is also kind and considerate and generous, a side of Gordon that I’m glad our audience gets to see, as well as all the f-bombs.”

I love @GordonRamsay’s chaotic kitchen energy. It’s like cooking with your senile Mum. One minute he’s giving you a warm hug and telling you how proud he is and the next breath he’s using the eyes in his arsehole telling you off for adding too much salt #MasterChefAU https://t.co/bXPKCQNmAO — Jade Wirth (@JadeWirth) April 15, 2020

Happy and enthusiastic Gordon Ramsay is really enjoyable to watch, I appreciate this a lot. #MasterChefAU — Great Sage (@Mr2046) April 15, 2020

After watching the first few eps of #MasterChefAU I have decided that I would pay my life savings to have Gordon Ramsay yell at me and call me an idiot sandwich until I cry. — Chrissy 🦋 (@JustChrissyJane) April 16, 2020

Gordon is the first of several celebrity guests viewers can expect this season that’s called ‘MasterChef: Back To Win’.

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.