Whether it be for his no holds barred approach or his inner soft side, Gordon Ramsay has quickly become a fan favourite during the first week of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.
Judge Melissa Leong has spoken about filming with the 53-year-old international chef, saying it’s the two complementing sides to his personality that make him an expert in the kitchen and popular in Australians’ lounge rooms.
“Gordon is arguably the biggest chef in the world right now,” Melissa told HuffPost Australia.
“He brings gravitas, encyclopaedic knowledge and real inspiration to the kitchen and we had a total blast going toe to toe with the great man.”
Food writer Melissa said Gordon’s drive and focus were second to none, contrasting with his compassion and empathy for the contestants.
“His work ethic and enthusiasm for the pursuit of excellence is unparalleled,” she explained. “But he is also kind and considerate and generous, a side of Gordon that I’m glad our audience gets to see, as well as all the f-bombs.”
Gordon is the first of several celebrity guests viewers can expect this season that’s called ‘MasterChef: Back To Win’.
There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.
Former judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston have been replaced by a new panel; Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.