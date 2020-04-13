Gordon Ramsay is always one of many words, but he was next to speechless during an awkward moment on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.
Appearing in the premiere episode on Sunday night, the celebrity chef didn’t know what to say when he mistakenly assumed contestant Dani Venn’s husband was Sri Lankan, because she had met him in Sri Lanka.
“Dani, you blew us away with that authenticity. Whatever happens, stick close to that Sri Lankan husband of yours,” Gordon told Dani when praising the Sri Lankan curry she cooked.
“Oh, he’s not Sri Lankan... I met him in Sri Lanka.,” she responded, prompting awkward laughter.
“Where’s he from?” Gordon then asked, to which she replied, “He’s a Kiwi”.
Many on Twitter collectively cringed at the moment.
Dani, who appeared in the 2011 season of ‘MasterChef Australia’, managed to wow the judges with her mouthwatering curry, and landed the first immunity pin for 2020.
Gordon was the first of several celebrity guests viewers can expect this season, while three new judges made their debut.
Despite the little blunder, many viewers were stoked to see him on their TV screen.
This season is called ‘MasterChef: Back To Win’, with 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Hayden Quinn, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann returning to the series for another shot at victory.
Former judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston have been replaced by a new panel; Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.