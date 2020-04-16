’MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’s Callum Hann scored immunity at the end of Thursday night’s episode, but what many viewers wouldn’t know is that filming this challenge came at a stressful time for the contestant.

Callum has revealed he was initially filming episodes in Melbourne before travelling back to Adelaide to see family on weekends. When travel restrictions eventually escalated due to coronavirus, he had to make an important decision.

“I live in Adelaide and it’s filmed in Melbourne. So at the start I wasn’t seeing my family very much,” he told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win contestant Callum Hann

When South Australia’s border closures were about to come into effect last month, Callum said his wife and six-month-old daughter made the move to Melbourne to be with him.

“My wife and baby were coming over to visit and I was trying to go back to Adelaide on the weekends, but with the borders closing it was like, ‘Well if you don’t stay here, I might not see you guys until we finish the competition’.

“So fortunately, they’ve been able to stay for a little bit which is really nice,” he explained.

This year ‘MasterChef’ contestants are given their own apartment accommodation while filming.

“In previous seasons we’re all been in the same house together, but this year is a little bit different because people like myself are still running their businesses,” said Callum.

“I can go back to the hotel at night and get my laptop out and make a few calls and check emails.”

On Thursday night Callum and fellow contestants Sarah Clare and Lynton Tapp had to keep up with celebrity guest Gordon Ramsay in a nail-biting challenge.

The trio were asked to recreate Gordon’s signature Potato Crusted Murray Cod with Minestrone and ultimately Callum came out on top and scored immunity for Sunday night’s elimination.

“I guess it was a little intimidating but at the same time this is why I wanted to come back to all-stars,” Callum described going up against Gordon.

“I was runner-up 10 years ago and I know I’m a lot better at cooking than I was 10 years ago. This is the kind of challenge I came for.

“To cook head-to-head with Gordon Ramsay... a lot of chefs out there would give their left arm to be able to have that opportunity.”